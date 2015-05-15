CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Bank of England to check banks ready for disorderly Brexit
* BoE tells banks to brace for "range of outcomes" from Brexit
May 15 Nedbank Ltd
* Adjustment to the terms and conditions of Nedbank's, BHP Billiton Plc share instalment - BILNIL
* A holder with 100 BILNIL will receive 100 S32 shares which will then be sold at closing market price on monday, 18 May 2015
* Cash payment will be made to BILNIL share instalment holders with regard to corporate action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [NBKPp.J BHP.AX BLT.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRUSSELS, March 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: