May 15 Nedbank Ltd

* Adjustment to the terms and conditions of Nedbank's, BHP Billiton Plc share instalment - BILNIL

* A holder with 100 BILNIL will receive 100 S32 shares which will then be sold at closing market price on monday, 18 May 2015

* Cash payment will be made to BILNIL share instalment holders with regard to corporate action Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [NBKPp.J BHP.AX BLT.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)