May 15 Natra SA :

* Says to propose reorganization consisting of contribution of certain Natra units to Natra other wholly owned unit

* To carry out complex capital reduction comprised of three parts

* Nominal value of shares to change from 1.20 euro ($1.36) to 0.1332 euro after all three reductions Source text for Eikon:

