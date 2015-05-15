BRIEF-Spotify acquires MightyTV
* MightyTv founder/CEO Brian Adams will be joining Spotify as VP of technology Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nEVD0W)
May 15 Assetus SA :
* Q1 revenue 2.8 million zlotys ($784,270) versus 13,543 zlotys year on year
* Q1 net loss 234,882 zlotys versus loss 46,043 zlotys year on year
May 15 Assetus SA :
($1 = 3.5702 zlotys)
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.03