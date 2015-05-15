Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Internet Union SA :
* Q1 net profit 158,601 zlotys ($44,421) versus 145,772 zlotys year ago
* Q1 revenue 1.3 million zlotys versus 1.1 million zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5704 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order