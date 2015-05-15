BRIEF-Spotify acquires MightyTV
* MightyTv founder/CEO Brian Adams will be joining Spotify as VP of technology Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nEVD0W)
May 15 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :
* Q1 net profit 69,350 zlotys ($19,424)
* Q1 revenue 3.8 million zlotys
* Does not provide comparative data as 2015 is first year in which company compiles consolidated statements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5704 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: