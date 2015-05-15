BRIEF-Spotify acquires MightyTV
* MightyTv founder/CEO Brian Adams will be joining Spotify as VP of technology Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nEVD0W)
May 15 Graphic SA :
* Q1 net profit 14,032 zlotys ($3,929) versus loss of 119,907 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 519,928 zlotys versus 504,594 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5713 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MightyTv founder/CEO Brian Adams will be joining Spotify as VP of technology Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nEVD0W)
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: