May 15 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* Investigation into allegations of misconduct by hospitality's chief executive officer, Andrew Stuart Rogers is being conducted by company

* Suspension is unlikely to adversely affect operations of company or its financial results

* As an interim measure, and to allow investigation to take its course Rogers has been suspended pending conclusion of investigation

* At this stage, no disciplinary charges have been put to Rogers