Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 MGTS :
* Q1 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 3.2 billion roubles ($64.53 million) versus 2.05 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 revenue to RAS of 9.54 billion roubles versus 9.41 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1e5tXKq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 49.5900 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order