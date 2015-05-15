May 15 Rostelecom :

* Recommends dividend for 2014 of 4.05 roubles ($0.0818) per class A preferred share and 3.34 roubles per ordinary share

* The record date for receiving dividends has been set at July 3

($1 = 49.5100 roubles)