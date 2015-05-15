May 15 Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA :

* Reports Q1 2015 net loss of 2.8 million euros ($3.20 million) versus profit of 1.9 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 operating loss is 0.2 million euros versus profit of 5.2 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8750 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)