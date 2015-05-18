May 18 Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Annual results for the year ended 31 march 2015

* FY headline earnings per share reduced 4.0 pct to 860 cents

* Final dividend of 400 cents, taking total dividend to 775 cents

* Solid performance in Q4, ending year with promising growth

* Capital expenditure increased 23.4 pct to R13.305 billion (17.2 pct of group revenue in line with medium-term guidance)

* Group customer base by 7.2 pct to 61.6 million and grew revenue by 2.1 pct (1.1 pct*) to R77.3 billion

* In South Africa we faced major cuts in mobile termination rates, a weak economic environment, exchange rate volatility and increased price competition