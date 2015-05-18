Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 Parrot SA :
* Parrot's Bebop drone achieves French civil aviation authority approval for professional use
* Approval is needed to be used at distances up to 1,000 metres (scenario S-2) or in built-up areas (scenario S-3)
Source text: bit.ly/1RZKYp3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order