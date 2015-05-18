May 18 Netcare Ltd

* Unaudited interim group results for the six months ended 31 March 2015

* Adjusted HEPS up 19.6 pct to 90.8 cents

* Group EBITDA up 14.6 pct to r2 344 million

* Interim dividend per share up 18.8 pct to 38.0 cents

* Expect weakness in SA economy to persist

* Continue to evaluate international opportunities

Jerry Vilakazi, non-executive chairman of Netcare, has informed board of his intention to retire at end of May 2015