May 18 Chemometec A/S :

* Q3 revenue 17.7 million Danish crowns ($2.71 million), up 57 percent

* Q3 EBITDA is better than expected

* Says raises its expectations for the financial year 2014/15

* 2014/15 revenue expectations increased from the range of 51 million - 55 million crowns to 59 million - 61 million crowns

* Raises 2014/15 EBITDA outlook from 9 million - 11 million crowns to 10 million - 13 million crowns

