Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Chemometec A/S :
* Q3 revenue 17.7 million Danish crowns ($2.71 million), up 57 percent
* Q3 EBITDA is better than expected
* Says raises its expectations for the financial year 2014/15
* 2014/15 revenue expectations increased from the range of 51 million - 55 million crowns to 59 million - 61 million crowns
* Raises 2014/15 EBITDA outlook from 9 million - 11 million crowns to 10 million - 13 million crowns
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: