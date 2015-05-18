May 18 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Expands existing strategic partnership with Reinier de Graaf hospital with extensive 15-year agreement for ultrasound provision

* New ultrasound systems to be operational with effect from May

* Agreement represents significant extension of existing multi-year partnership entered into in September 2014

