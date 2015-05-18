Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Koninklijke Philips NV :
* Expands existing strategic partnership with Reinier de Graaf hospital with extensive 15-year agreement for ultrasound provision
* New ultrasound systems to be operational with effect from May
* Agreement represents significant extension of existing multi-year partnership entered into in September 2014
Source text: philips.to/1PQ7dtA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: