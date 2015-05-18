May 18 Intrasense SA :

* Issues first tranche of convertible bonds with attached warrants (OCABSA) dedicated to a fund managed by Atlas Capital Markets

* First tranche includes 5,000 OCABSAs of nominal value 100 euros each

* First tranche total value is 500,000 euros ($570,250.00) with detachment of 427,350 warrants at price of 1.17 euro

