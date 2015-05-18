Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Intrasense SA :
* Issues first tranche of convertible bonds with attached warrants (OCABSA) dedicated to a fund managed by Atlas Capital Markets
* First tranche includes 5,000 OCABSAs of nominal value 100 euros each
* First tranche total value is 500,000 euros ($570,250.00) with detachment of 427,350 warrants at price of 1.17 euro
Source text: bit.ly/1bZtB6v Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: