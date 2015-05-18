May 18 Robit Oyj :
* Robit initial public offering - SEB provides indicative guidance within the IPO price
range
* Says SEB has on May 18 provided indicative guidance for institutions considering to offer
to subscribe for offer shares in the institutional offering suggesting a price range of a
minimum of 5.55 euros and a maximum of 5.80 euros per share within the preliminary subscription
price range
* Preliminary subscription price range for offer shares is a minimum of 5.00 euros ($5.69)
and a maximum of 6.10 euros per share
* Says final price for offer shares will be set by selling shareholders and company only
after and of offer period, on or about May 20, 2015
* Robit will offer for subscription a maximum of 5,800,000 new shares in company
