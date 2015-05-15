BRIEF-Infectex announces positive phase 2B-3 clinical trial results of SQ109
* Infectex announces positive phase 2b-3 clinical trial results of SQ109 for the treatment of multidrug-resistant pulmonary tuberculosis Source text for Eikon:
May 15 Swissmed Prywatny Serwis Medyczny SA (Swissmed PSM) :
* Q4 2014/2015 net loss 363,000 zlotys ($102,110) versus loss of 344,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 2014/2015 revenue 4.4 million zlotys versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5550 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Infectex announces positive phase 2b-3 clinical trial results of SQ109 for the treatment of multidrug-resistant pulmonary tuberculosis Source text for Eikon:
* Opponents concerned about concentration of ownership (Adds Dow, DuPont, Friends of the Earth comment, details)