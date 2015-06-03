BRIEF-Endologix enters into $170 mln credit facility with Deerfield Management
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management
(Corrects Q1 revenue to 155,436 zlotys from 149,941 zlotys and Q1 net loss to 44,504 zlotys from 48,227 zlotys in headline and body text. Company corrects its own statement.)
May 15 Stem Cells Spin SA :
* Q1 revenue 155,436 zlotys ($41,900) versus 300,354 zlotys year ago
* Q1 net loss of 44,504 zlotys versus profit 143,362 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7110 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Endologix enters into $170 million credit facility with Deerfield Management
* Announced two separate acquisitions in australia for a combined value of A$27.6 mln
* Achieved 171 sales for quarter ending 31 March 2017, comprising 97 new sales and 74 resales