UPDATE 2-Sealed Air to sell Diversey Care to Bain Capital for $3.2 bln
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares)
May 15 African Dawn Capital Ltd
* Additional provisions and write-offs on Elite book are necessary
* As a result, there are material prior period accounting errors in Elite which are likely to have a substantial impact
* JSE Ltd will suspend trading in company's shares until such time that financial results are disclosed to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will arrive in the country on Tuesday morning after President Jacob Zuma asked him to return home immediately from an investor roadshow abroad, the Treasury said on Monday.