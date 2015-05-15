BRIEF-CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
* CHC Group successfully emerges from court-supervised restructuring
May 15 Euronext:
* Euronext to proceed to the delisting of La Perla World SA shares from Euronext Paris, following the decision of winding-up of the company
* Ordinary shares of the company will be delisted as of May 19
* Reason for delisting is bankruptcy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* On March 20, co's unit and a debtor entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Oxy USA, Inc - SEC Filing