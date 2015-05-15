UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Enervit SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 0.2 million euros ($228,540.00) versus 0.4 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA of 0.8 million euros versus 1.1 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 12.3 million euros versus 12.4 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8751 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.