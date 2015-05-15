Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Arcus SA :
* Q1 net loss 1.6 million zlotys ($451,543.72) versus loss 1.7 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 revenue 38.3 million zlotys versus 39.1 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5434 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order