UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 SFD SA :
* Q1 revenue 27.0 million zlotys ($7.62 million) versus 19.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 768,017 zlotys versus 276,603 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5433 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.