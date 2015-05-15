May 15 El En SpA :

* Reports Q1 2015 pre-tax profit of 6.3 million euros ($7.21 million), down 20.7 percent year on year

* Q1 2015 EBITDA of 5.3 million, up 53.8 percent year on year

* Q1 2015 revenue of 48.5 million, up 29.1 percent year on year