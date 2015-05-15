May 15 Korporacja Gospodarcza Efekt SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 7.0 million zlotys ($1.97 million) versus 6.4 million zlotys year on year

* Q1 net loss is 2.2 million zlotys versus loss of 1.3 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5471 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)