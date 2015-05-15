BRIEF-Moscow Exchange signs a MoU with Dalian Commodity Exchange
* Signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dalian Commodity Exchange
May 15 Grupa Jaguar Sa :
* Q1 revenue 70,926 zlotys ($19,995.49)versus 599,906 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net loss 352,112 zlotys versus profit of 201,579 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.5471 zlotys)
* FY profit from continuing operations HK$ 5.08 billion versus HK$2.75 billion