Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Tiscali SpA :
* Reports Q1 2015 net loss of 3.6 million euros ($4.12 million) versus loss of 2.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA is 10 million euros versus 11 million euros a year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue is 53 million euros versus 53.2 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order