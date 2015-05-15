Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 15 Comp SA :
* Q1 revenue 136.5 million zlotys ($38.6 million) versus 126.2 million zlotys year ago
* Q1 net profit 8.6 million zlotys versus 7.5 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5357 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order