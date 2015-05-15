May 15 Copernicus Securities SA

* Reports Q1 net profit of 216,269 zlotys ($61,063.61) versus loss of 444,653 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 revenue is 19.2 million zlotys versus 22.0 million zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5417 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)