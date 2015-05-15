BRIEF-Thomas Hook has stepped down as Integer's president & CEO
* Thomas Hook has stepped down as Integer's president & chief executive officer
May 15 Bioton SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 92.6 million zlotys ($26.2 million) versus 76.6 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 net profit is 1.8 million zlotys versus loss of 5.1 million zlotys year on year
* Sarissa Capital files presentation in proxy contest with Innoviva