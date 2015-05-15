UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Rainbow Tours SA :
* Signs preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent stake in K. G. Athanasopoulos - I. Sklivas for 520,000 euros ($594,152)
* Sellers of 100 pct stake are: Konstantinos Athanasopoulos, Georgios Athanasopoulos and Ioannis Sklivas Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8752 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.