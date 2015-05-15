BRIEF-Infectex announces positive phase 2B-3 clinical trial results of SQ109
Infectex announces positive phase 2b-3 clinical trial results of SQ109 for the treatment of multidrug-resistant pulmonary tuberculosis
May 15 PZ Cormay SA :
* Q1 net profit 5.1 million zlotys ($1.4 million) versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 11.6 million zlotys versus 27.1 million zlotys a year ago
(Gdynia Newsroom)
