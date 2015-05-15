BRIEF-Allied Group says FY profit from continuing operations HK$ 5.08 bln
* FY profit from continuing operations HK$ 5.08 billion versus HK$2.75 billion
May 15 T2 Investment SA :
* Q1 net profit 140,324 zlotys ($39,689) versus a loss of 110,827 zlotys a year ago
* Q1 revenue 68,706 zlotys versus 273,076 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5356 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit from continuing operations HK$ 5.08 billion versus HK$2.75 billion
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Senate Intelligence Committee is seeking to interview President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as part of its investigation into ties between Trump associates and Russian officials.