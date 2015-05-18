Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Orpea SA :
* Acquires Celenus Kliniken, German private operator specialized in post-acute care, rehabilitation and psychiatric (somatic and psychosomatic care) facilities from funds advised by Auctus
* Acquisition to close on July 10
* Payment for deal will be made solely in cash from company's reserves
* Says on completion of the transaction, its network will have 60,936 beds at 615 facilities, with 46 percent of the total outside France
* Acquisition is set to boost company's earnings per share from 2015 onwards
* 2015 revenue target is raised to 2,360 million euros ($2.70 billion), growth of 21.1 percent versus 2014
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: