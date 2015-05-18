Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Evolva Holding SA :
* Announces achievement of third milestone in its collaboration with Roquette Freres SA (Roquette)
* Evolva has delivered a production yeast strain for target food ingredient that matches Roquette's expectations, triggering a milestone payment of several hundreds of thousands of Swiss francs to Evolva
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.