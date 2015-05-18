May 18 Evolva Holding SA :

* Announces achievement of third milestone in its collaboration with Roquette Freres SA (Roquette)

* Evolva has delivered a production yeast strain for target food ingredient that matches Roquette's expectations, triggering a milestone payment of several hundreds of thousands of Swiss francs to Evolva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)