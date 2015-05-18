May 18 Ablynx Nv :

* Today announced that it has entered into an exclusive research collaboration with Genzyme, a Sanofi company

* To investigate nanobodies against a target that plays an important role in multiple sclerosis

* Under agreement, Genzyme will have right to perform in vitro and in vivo research with Ablynx's nanobodies in MS-relevant models in return for an exclusivity fee