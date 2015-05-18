Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Ablynx Nv :
* Today announced that it has entered into an exclusive research collaboration with Genzyme, a Sanofi company
* To investigate nanobodies against a target that plays an important role in multiple sclerosis
* Under agreement, Genzyme will have right to perform in vitro and in vivo research with Ablynx's nanobodies in MS-relevant models in return for an exclusivity fee
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.