May 18 Pioneer Food Group Ltd :

* Six month revenue from cont ops increased by 8 pct on prior period to R9.450 bln

* Adjusted headline earnings from cont ops for six-month up 40 pct to R830 million or 451 cents per share, from 325 cents per share

* Headline earnings for six months ended 31 March 2015 including discontinued operations and effect of unbundling, decreased by 10 pct to R627 million or 341 cents per share

* Environment likely to be characterised by ongoing muted consumer spending, costly energy disruptions, sustained exchange rate volatility and significant competition

* Gross interim dividend, for six months ended 31 March 2015, of 95 cents (2014: 65 cents) per share, an increase of 46 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: