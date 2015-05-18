Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 MDxHealth SA :
* Says its ConfirmMDx predicts prostate cancer aggressiveness
* Reveals data demonstrating prognostic value of its ConfirmMDx for prostate cancer test
* New data shows ConfirmMDx ability to identify patients likely to harbor clinically significant prostate cancer from negative biopsy tissue
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: