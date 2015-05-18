May 18 888 Holdings Plc :

* Statement re: Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Noted recent press speculation concerning a possible offer for Bwin.Party by 888 and RNS announcement by Bwin.Party

* Has submitted a proposal regarding acquisition of entire issued and to be issued share capital of Bwin.Party for consideration comprising cash and 888 shares

* Believes that there is significant industrial logic in a combination of 888 and Bwin.Party, benefiting both companies and all shareholders

* Due to size of proposed transaction, it would require, inter alia, approval of 888 shareholders

* 888 shareholders representing approximately 59 pct of 888's share capital have irrevocably committed to vote in favour of proposed transaction