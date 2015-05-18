May 18 South32 Ltd

* South32's ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on ASX on a normal settlement basis on 2 June 2015 at 10:00 a.m. (AEST)

* Commencement of trading on Australian securities exchange, London stock exchange and Johannesburg stock exchange

* Has been admitted to official list of Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and that its ordinary shares commenced trading on a deferred settlement basis at 12:00 p.m. (AEST) today

* South32 will have a secondary listing on Johannesburg Stock Exchange ) and its ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on JSE on a normal settlement basis at 9:00 a.m. (SAST) today

* South32's ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on ASX on a normal settlement basis on 2 June 2015 at 10:00 a.m

* South32's ordinary shares are also expected to begin trading on london stock exchange's (lse) main market at 8.00 a.m

* South32 will trade on all three exchanges under ticker "s32". At date of this release, south32 has 5,323,762,901 ordinary shares on issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: