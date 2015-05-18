Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Medtech SAS :
* Says ROSA robot gets authorization in Australia
* Signs distribution deal in Australia and New Zealand with Surgicom, a company that specializes in distribution and marketing of medical devices, especially in orthopedia
Source text: bit.ly/1eagwZH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.