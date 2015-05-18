Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
May 18 Bioinvent International AB
* Bioinvent says rights issue oversubscribed
* Raises 77.7 mln SEK before costs for rights issue
* Share capital increases by 4.0 mln SEK to around 13.0 mln
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.