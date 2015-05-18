May 18 RusHydro :
* Says is to reorganize JSC Far-Eastern Generating Company
(FEGC) through demerging Luchegorsky Ugolny Razrez
* Says reorganization of JSC FEGC has been approved by
company's board of directors, acting as extraordinary general
meeting of shareholders, on May 13
* Says full name of a company created through reorganization
of JSC FEGC will be: Joint-Stock Company Luchegorsky Ugolny
Razrez; short name: JSC LUR
* Says share capital of JSC LUR amounts to 240 million
roubles ($4.89 million), and is composed of 24 billion ordinary
registered shares with par value of 0.01 rouble per share
* The share capital of JSC LUR is formed exclusively of the
company's own funds, at the expense of its additional capital
* Says part of property, rights, and obligations of JSC FEGC
will be transferred to JSC LUR in accordance with transfer
certificate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 49.0475 roubles)
(Gdynia Newsroom)