May 18 RusHydro :

* Says is to reorganize JSC Far-Eastern Generating Company (FEGC) through demerging Luchegorsky Ugolny Razrez

* Says reorganization of JSC FEGC has been approved by company's board of directors, acting as extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, on May 13

* Says full name of a company created through reorganization of JSC FEGC will be: Joint-Stock Company Luchegorsky Ugolny Razrez; short name: JSC LUR

* Says share capital of JSC LUR amounts to 240 million roubles ($4.89 million), and is composed of 24 billion ordinary registered shares with par value of 0.01 rouble per share

* The share capital of JSC LUR is formed exclusively of the company's own funds, at the expense of its additional capital

* Says part of property, rights, and obligations of JSC FEGC will be transferred to JSC LUR in accordance with transfer certificate