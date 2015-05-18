May 18 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc

* Accelerate cost reduction programmes in our marine business

* Will reduce number of employees by further 600 by end of this year in response to challenging market conditions

* While reductions will be global, around half will be in Norway, where majority of employees and manufacturing facilities are located

* Marine business employs around 6,000 people

* Proposals will have broadly neutral impact on 2015 profits, generate approximately 25 mln stg of benefits from 2016 onward

* Reductions are in addition to programmes underway to consolidate manufacturing at several locations in UK, USA, Norway, Sweden, South Korea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: