Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 18 BT Group Plc :
* Made its formal submission to UK's competition and markets authority, seeking approval for proposed acquisition of EE
* Ability of BT's landline and mobile rivals to compete with BT using its arms-length openreach network will be unaffected by acquisition
* BT has asked CMA to proceed directly to a phase 2 investigation into proposed acquisition
* Group says competition will be enhanced
* BT expects process and EE transaction to complete by end of March 2016
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order