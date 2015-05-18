UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 18 Elgeka Trade Distributions Representations Industry SA :
* Says bond loan to refinance its existing bank debt
* Approves issuing of securitized bond loan of up to 46.5 million euros ($52.8 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1HpZzH5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.