May 18 Credit Suisse Securities

* Simon Nixon intends to offer for sale approximately 15-20 mln existing ordinary 0.02 pence shares of Moneysupermarket.com group

* Sale represents approximately 2.8 pct - 3.7 pct of issued share capital of company

* Placing will take place via an accelerated bookbuild. Credit suisse have been appointed as sole bookrunner