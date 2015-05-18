May 18 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Says the company's subsidiary, Link Mobility AB, is to acquire all shares in Fivestarday AB, a Swedish company developing mobile and digital solutions for B2B market

* Says purchasing price is 2.1 million Swedish crowns ($255,642.39) to be paid at closing, whereof 1.2 million crowns shall be used to acquire shares in Link Mobility Group ASA

* Seller, Reynholm Industries AB, can obtain an additional premium of maximum 1.8 million crowns based on the sales of certain services developed by Fivestarday at the time of closing and sold within 24 months after closing

* Says transaction is expected to close on May 22

