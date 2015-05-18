Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
May 18 Advent International
* Agrees to sell GFKL to Permira Funds
* GFKL manages a receivables portfolio of 16.6 billion euro; in 2014, GFKL raised sales to 244 million euro(2013: 196 million euro)
* Purchase price has not been disclosed Further company coverage:
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SANTIAGO, March 31 Spanish renewable energy firm Cox Energy is in advanced talks to bring in a partner for its South American operations, the company told Reuters on Friday.